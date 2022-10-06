Using Arm servers to reduce the time and cost of Genomics

By David Lecomber, Arm

Genomics has been absolutely transformational to public health and continues to deliver benefits for us all. To achieve its many results, involves a significant and growing amount of computing in Cloud and on-prem data centers, at research centers, hospitals, and the wider life sciences industry.

Reference-guided assembly is an essential stage in many workflows in this field. For a typical patient, a swab leads to a sample being sequenced in a sequencing machine. And the output of this machine is gigabytes of fragments (substrings of the A, C, G, and T DNA bases). These reads are “aligned” against a complete human genome from a (standard) reference individual to establish where those reads “fit” and assemble large sections of the genome of the patient.

Click here to read more ...



