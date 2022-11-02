Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Verification IP for Arm AMBA 5 CHI-F

Arm recently announced the availability of the next iteration of the Arm® AMBA® 5 CHI protocol – CHI Issue F (CHI-F). AMBA 5 CHI-F is built on top of the existing AMBA CHI Issue E (CHI-E) specification (read our blog on AMBA CHI-E here), and introduces several exciting features related to the latest Arm architecture and optimized transaction flows.

Synopsys, a close partner of Arm, offers a broad set AMBA protocol solutions for early modelling, design, implementation, verification, validation, and system bring-up. Synopsys leading verification solutions for Arm protocols cover a full range of AMBA specifications including next generation AMBA ACE5, AXI5 and now AMBA 5 CHI-F. Synopsys’ verification automation solutions also offer testbench generation with Synopsys VC AutoTestbench and performance verification of Arm based SoCs with Synopsys VC AutoPerformance.

“Synopsys offers comprehensive protocol verification solutions for all existing and next-generation AMBA specifications, including AMBA 5 CHI-F,” said Vikas Gautam, vice president of R&D for the Synopsys Verification Group. “Our verification solutions leverage Synopsys leading IPs to drive best-in-class verification credibility, and our offerings for Simulation, Emulation and Prototyping platforms ensure that our customer get end-to-end IP to SoC level verification closure. By working closely with Arm to deliver and deploy first-in-industry customer-proven solutions, we enable the market makers to adopt the latest specifications rapidly.”

This blog will explain the key features of the recent AMBA CHI-F release.

