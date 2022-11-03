Cortex-M55: Functional Safety ready and fuelling the next generation of automotive microcontrollers

The automotive industry is entering a huge technological shift. Electrification is rapidly being introduced as the industry looks to adopt sustainable energy solutions. Autonomous driving is forecast to save countless lives and reduce the number of incidents on the road. Car makers are looking to deliver improvements and new experiences to customers after the vehicle has left the forecourt through future software defined vehicles (SDVs).

All these automotive trends have one thing in common; they require robust, safe systems to be successful. The goal for everyone in the automotive supply chain, including Arm, is to build systems that are suitably safe for the next generation of vehicles.

The Arm Cortex-M family is widely used as the primary core in automotive microcontrollers (MCUs), and as a companion core in many automotive system on chip (SoC) designs. These cores have a multitude of safety features that partners can utilize to achieve their safety goals in an efficient way. Recently Cortex-M55 joined the long list of safety assessed processors. This provides our partners with the additional level of assurance that our market-leading product has been developed to the highest safety standards.

