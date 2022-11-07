Get Up To Speed with Latest AMBA AXI5 Features

The Arm® AMBA® 5 AXI protocol specification supports high-performance, high-frequency system designs for communication between manager and subordinate components. AMBA AXI5 protocols extend prior specification generations and add several important performance and scalability features which closely align these protocols to Arm AMBA CHI. Let’s look at some of the features of the AXI5 protocol in detail.

Atomic Transactions

Atomic transactions solve the non-deterministic latency problem in the most elegant way. They enable sending the operation along with the data, permitting the operation to be performed closer to where the data is located instead of pulling the data towards the requester for modification. Typically, the read-modify-write operation can be achieved with a single atomic operation. Verification IP (VIP) supports all four types of atomic transactions: AtomicStore, AtomicLoad, AtomicCompare and AtomicSwap. AtomicStore and AtomicLoad transactions can support eight different operations.

Trace Signals

Trace signals support the debugging and tracing across the system. Trace signals are associated with each of the following channels: ARTRACE, RTRACE, AWTRACE, WTARCE, BTRACE.

