Recommending the H8S Family Microcontroller IP to Users Looking For H8/3048-like IP

The first microcontrollers of the H8 family were released in 1988 by Hitachi, Ltd. The architecture was entirely designed and developed in Japan. Renesas took over the manufacturing and sales of H8 microcontrollers in 2003. However, they are now non-promoted products, so we are no longer accepting new orders for H8 series silicon devices. For silicon devices, we recommend an RX microcontroller as an alternative.

However, we still sell H8 microcontroller designs as IP. We have the following families of 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit H8 microcontrollers.

