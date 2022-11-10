Arm Safety Ready program: Building confidence into your application

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Arm Safety Ready program: Building confidence into your applicationarm Blogs - Madhusudan Rao, Arm
Nov. 10, 2022
Functional safety is a critical element in the design of any system that contributes to the safety of people or the environment. It enables the ability to detect, diagnose and safely mitigate the occurrence of a fault, ensuring the safe operation of a system in the event of error or malfunction. The costs of not considering functional safety as part of your design from the start can be significant, in terms of money, time and risk through the result of lengthy and costly qualification processes for safety relevant applications.
Arm has been and continues to be fully committed to providing the IP, software development tools, software test libraries, documentation and certification required for the successful, efficient development of a wide range of applications. But to truly demonstrate Arm’s commitment to functional safety, we are proud to announce the launch of our Safety Ready program.
What is Arm’s Safety Ready program?
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Secure-IC is ready for ASIL B or ASIL D levels projects with its Securyzr integrated Secure Element
- ARM vs RISC-V: Beginning of a new era
- Enhanced ARM DesignStart eliminates upfront license fees for ARM Cortex-M0 and Cortex-M3 processors
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)