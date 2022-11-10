Retention Alternative Regulator, combines high efficiency in normal mode and ultra-low quiescent current for sleep mode
Wind River and Arm collaboration accelerates journey to functional safety compliance in centralized vehicle controllers
Nov. 10, 2022
As electrical/electronic (E/E) vehicle architectures continue to evolve toward centralized compute, the demand for high-performance processing, virtualization, and safety capabilities surges. After all, these are cornerstones of the software-defined vehicle. Earlier this year, we started working with Wind River Systems on a proof-of-concept that integrated Arm Software Test Library (STL) with Wind River® Helix Virtualization Platform (Helix Platform).
The results from this collaboration helps guide system architects and integrators to more easily address ISO26262 and IEC61508 hardware diagnostic coverage requirements in mixed-criticality systems. A detailed whitepaper is available now from Wind River’s website. Additionally, Stefan Harwarth, Senior Field Application Engineer at Wind River, summarizes findings and recommendations in his Arm DevSummit 2022 masterclass, available on demand.
