Synopsys Joins IFS Alliance for Development of Secure Microelectronics for U.S. DoD

Given our strong history of collaboration with the U.S. government and aerospace industry, Synopsys has a deep understanding of the unique challenges for semiconductors used in this sector. Harsh operating conditions, from desert to sea to space, and sensitive end applications such as rockets, radars, and satellites call for a unique set of tools and capabilities.

Our latest involvement in facilitating the design and verification of chips for mission-critical applications comes with our participation in Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’) USMAG (United States Military, Aerospace and Government) Alliance. The alliance brings together a trusted design ecosystem with U.S.-based manufacturing to enable assured chip design and production on advanced process technologies. The idea is that by working closely together, the electronic design automation (EDA) members in this alliance will be able to optimize their tools to provide secure design methodologies and flows, operation in secure design environments, and compliance with IFS’ process design kit (PDK) requirements. Additionally, alliance members’ IP blocks will align with USMAG customers’ requirements.

Click here to read more ...



