High-End Interconnect IP Forecast 2022 to 2026

The Interface IP market has grown with 21% CAGR from 2017 to 2021 and we review the part of this market restricted to the high-end of PCIe, DDR, Ethernet and D2D IP made of PHY and controller targeting the most advanced technology nodes and latest protocol release. We will show that an IP vendor focusing investment on the high-end interconnect IP can benefit for a very healthy ROI based on a business growing with 75% CAGR for 2022 to 2026.

To keep a leading market share on this very demanding IP business, he will have to show the best time to market (TTM) and demonstrate 100% perfect execution. Taking Alphawave as an example, If the company can perfectly execute this strategy, he can grow his IP business from $90 million in 2021 to $600 million or more in 2026.

