Axiomise: Formal, Especially for RISC-V

I recently talked to Ashish Darbari, the CEO of Axiomise. They are based in London, where Ashish ended up having bounced around the world. But more of that later. I also discovered that he would be presenting at CadenceLIVE In Munich the following week, so I planned to attend that presentation and discuss that in this post too.

If you've never heard of Axiomise, let me tell you what they do. They have a four-pronged approach to the market.

Click here to read more ...



