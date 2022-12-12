Reviewing the Latest Arm AMBA ACE5-Lite Protocol Specification Updates

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Reviewing the Latest Arm AMBA ACE5-Lite Protocol Specification UpdatesVIP Experts Blog - Synopsys
Dec. 12, 2022
In this blog we will review the newest features released as part of the Arm® AMBA® ACE5-Lite protocol, said to improve throughput and meet the low power demands of ever evolving complex multicore SoCs including cache coherency.
Overview
AMBA ACE5-Lite interfaces are used by I/O coherent managers that need to communicate to other fully coherent managers with caches in the system. Typically, AMBA ACE5-Lite interfaces are used alongside Arm AMBA 5 CHI RN-F interfaces as shown below.
Search Verification IP
Related Blogs
- Cache Coherent Verification - New Features in AMBA CHI
- Introducing new AMBA 5 CHI protocol enhancements
- Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Verification IP for Arm AMBA 5 CHI-F
- Industry's First Verification IP for Arm AMBA5 CHI-D Enables Early Adopter Success
- Increased CHI Coherency Verification Challenges