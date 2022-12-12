Reviewing the Latest Arm AMBA ACE5-Lite Protocol Specification Updates

In this blog we will review the newest features released as part of the Arm® AMBA® ACE5-Lite protocol, said to improve throughput and meet the low power demands of ever evolving complex multicore SoCs including cache coherency.

Overview

AMBA ACE5-Lite interfaces are used by I/O coherent managers that need to communicate to other fully coherent managers with caches in the system. Typically, AMBA ACE5-Lite interfaces are used alongside Arm AMBA 5 CHI RN-F interfaces as shown below.

