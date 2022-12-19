Deep learning inference performance on the Yitian 710

In recent years, deep learning has been widely implemented in various areas of industry, such as vision, natural language processing, and recommender systems. The exponential rise in the number of deep learning model parameters and the new business demand for complex models require cloud vendors to reduce arithmetic costs and improve computational efficiency. This condition is especially true in deep learning inference, which has become our focus for optimization. Under this influence, Alibaba Cloud unveils the new Arm server chip - Yitian 710, with the 5nm process. Yitian 710 is based on Arm Neoverse and supports the latest Armv9 instruction set. This instruction set includes extended instruction such as Int8 MatMul, BFloat16 (BF16), and others, enabling a performance advantage in high-performance computing.

In this blog post, we focus on Alibaba Elastic Cloud Service (ECS) powered by Yitian 710 to test and compare the performance of deep learning inference.

