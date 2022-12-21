A Year in Review: A Recap of Key Technology Advances and Adventures in 2022

2022 has proven to be a promising year for the EDA industry. Amidst the historic passing of the CHIPS Act, unveiling new technologies that can be powered by semiconductors, and adapting to new economic conditions, a defining characteristic of the technology space has been the steady increase in systemic and scale complexity. While this has become increasingly challenging for chipmakers, it continues to drive innovation in critical areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), hyperscale data centers, and multi-die systems, resulting in the surge in demand from their underlying chips.

Navigating through such an intricate, complex path is no easy task and requires unwavering support from an ecosystem of customers and partners around the world. As we continue to help our customers extract more from Moore’s law and address changing market dynamics and systemic complexity, we are grateful for their relentless commitment to advancing and helping us discover what the future of possibilities truly holds. We wouldn’t be here without them.

As we wrap up this year, here is a look back at some of the key milestones and themes that defined 2022 at Synopsys.

