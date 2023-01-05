3 Key Technologies that Will Transform Electronic Design in 2023

2022 was a big year for the electronics industry. From the continued growth of AI (both in end devices and in chip design itself) to the emergence of more ways to design in the cloud, the level of innovation we saw was impressive. And it was necessary, as we experienced how complex semiconductors have become, with engineers striving to meet the progressively challenging task of optimizing power, performance, and area (PPA) in chips with as many as trillions of transistors.

In addition to systemic and scale complexity, a variety of other challenges were laid bare, from cyclical swings in product demand to a shrinking pool of engineering talent to the growing impact of all this energy consumption on our planet. Given this backdrop, what might 2023 bring to this increasingly vital industry?

For decades we have seen how engineering ingenuity has persevered to extend Moore’s law and extract more computing power from a single chip—in spite of the limitations of physics. To create products like autonomous cars and advanced robotics. Ahead of us, we see the market demanding more sophisticated features from chip technologies that power our world.

In 2023, we can expect to see these trends continue to unfold, with a few emerging technologies taking hold to further shape the industry. Read on to learn about three key technologies that are poised to transform electronic design.

