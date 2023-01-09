Improve Apache httpd Performance up to 40% by deploying on Alibaba Cloud Yitian 710 instances

Apache httpd is one of the most popular web servers, which is a software program that usually runs in the background, as a process. It plays the role of a server in a client-server model using the HTTP or HTTPS network protocols.

In this blog, we compare the Apache httpd throughput on two Alibaba Cloud Elastic Compute Service (ECS) instances. These instances are ECS g8y (powered by Yitian 710 processors based on Armv9 architecture) and g7 (powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors). Our findings demonstrate that httpd deployments on g8y instances can achieve up to 40% performance advantage over g7 instances. The following sections cover the details of our testing methodology and results.

