5 Cloud Predictions to Watch in 2023

In a year where we witnessed the historic signing of the CHIPS Act, came to terms with lingering pandemic influences on the workplace, and weathered chip supply disruptions, the one thing that has not changed is the meteoric rise in cloud adoption and migration. Cloud computing continues to be a key enabler of many life-changing technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and building the metaverse responsibly. If anything, more organizations and governments across the world became comfortable with the idea of running their workloads on cloud in 2022.

To overcome systemic complexity and performance constraints, moving to the cloud is no longer considered optional and has proven to be vital for business agility, especially in a challenging economic environment. According to Gartner, there’s no sign of slowing down, with global public cloud spending expected to grow 20.7% to reach nearly $600 billion in 2023, up from $490.3 billion in 2022. Consequently, a growing number of OEMs and Tier 1s that build HPC chips have recognized the scalability and elasticity advantages of utilizing the cloud for chip design needs and workloads.

Synopsys is at the forefront of understanding chip designers’ needs from an EDA perspective to design and verify advanced chips driving HPC workloads increasingly moving to public cloud infrastructure. We have played a key role in aiding the development of systems on chips (SoCs) for cloud vendors and are proud of what we have accomplished in the past year with the introduction of the industry’s first broad-scale cloud software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, Synopsys Cloud.

Based on our experience of helping many customers leverage cloud for scale and flexibility and as an enabler of advanced chip designs, read on to learn about key cloud trends we see taking shape in 2023, and why cloud technology will have a greater impact going forward.

Click here to read more ...



