Navigating the Era of Autonomous Design for Powerful Compute with Hardware

The impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on humankind is being felt worldwide—improving processes, optimizing decision-making, and doing the work of humans in a fraction of the time. While some are cautious of what the future may bring, many solutions we take for granted today in areas like medical research, smartphone photography, and voice assistance wouldn’t have been possible without AI, and specifically machine learning (ML).

Predictably, there are many conferences dedicated to AI technology and its impact. A leading event Synopsys participates in is the AI Hardware Summit. This is an annual conference dedicated to the enabling technology that AI algorithms run on. It is also the place to learn about advances on the horizon, and the obstacles standing in the way.

Our President and COO Sassine Ghazi gave the closing keynote on Day 1 of the most recent summit, during which he illuminated the opportunities, challenges, and potential solutions that that can make AI deployments ubiquitous. Read on to learn more about new strategies the industry can adopt to increase and hasten AI’s impact.

