UCIe: Enabling the Chiplet-Based Ecosystem

Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) is a novel specification that defines the interconnect between chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level.

What Is a Chiplet?

A chiplet is a tiny integrated circuit (IC) with a well-defined specific functionality. One can relate this to LEGO building blocks for creating large structures.

Why Do We Need a Chiplet-Based Design?

Modern designs require high-performance computation feasible through lower nanometers (5-7nm), but still, most part of the design gives better performance with older nodes(16-28nm). The chiplet-based design approach opens opportunities to combine chiplets from different process nodes into the same package. This even results in cost reductions of specialized chips.

