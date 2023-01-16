DDR5 DIMM Design and Verification Considerations

DDR5 is the latest generation of the DDR server memory capable of supporting data rates of up to 8800 Mbps which is quite a leap over previous generations of DDR memories. It is used in a wide variety of applications with a huge server, and the data center market is a key driver behind the adoption of the DDR5-based memory systems. As systems are moving towards more CPU cores, higher bandwidth, and more capacity, DDR5 is expected to take over DDR4 in usage this year.

PCDDR memories are used as a part of Dual In-line Memory Module (DIMM) cards. DIMMs are a JEDEC-defined standard way of getting higher density and bus width by using several DRAM memories on the DIMM card. Traditionally, DIMMs can be categorized as Small Outline-DIMM/Unbuffered DIMM (using just the DRAM memories), Registered DIMM (using RCD + the DRAM), and Load Reduced DIMM (using RCD + DRAM + DB) among other types.

This blog talks about some of the most common things that design and verification folks need to consider while working with DDR5 SDRAM and DDR5 DIMM-based memory subsystems.

