USB3 Gen T Tunneling Over USB4

USB Promoter Group recently released USB4 Version 2.0 and this updated specification extends USB4 speed and data protocol performance, enabling manufacturers to develop products that can deliver up to 80 Gbps of data performance over the USB Type-C® cable and connector.

Protocol updates and optimizations are also being made to enable higher performance for USB 3.2 (USB3 Gen T Tunneling), DisplayPort™, and PCI Express® (PCIe®) data tunneling to best use the higher available bandwidth.

USB3 Gen T is a type of USB3 Tunneling architecture where the Enhanced SuperSpeed protocol is extended to allow operation at the maximum bandwidth available on the USB4 link. GenT supports transmit and receive data bandwidth of up to 80 Gbps with a symmetric link and up to 120/40 Gbps transmit/receive or 40/120 Gbps transmit/receive data bandwidth with an asymmetric link.

