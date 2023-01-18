Addressing the Verification Challenges of Panel Self Refresh in eDP

What is eDP (Embedded Display Port)?

VESA provides a standardized set of DisplayPort interface features for use in an embedded display application. This embedded interface is referred to as “Embedded DisplayPort” (eDP) and is the electrical transport for video and auxiliary data between the system host (including graphics hardware) and display panel. eDP applications include notebook PCs, all-in-one PCs, tablets, smart phones, and other systems that incorporate the display panel with the video or graphics processor.

How eDP’s Panel Self Refresh Saves Power?

One of the eDP power reduction features is Panel Self Refresh (PSR) which provides partial update frame capability and enables power saving in the system when the image is static. When the system is displaying a static image in self-refresh mode, such as text, and then just a portion of the image changes, such as a cursor, PSR enables the GPU to only send that part of the image instead of the whole video frame. This feature helps to extend battery life in Notebooks and smart phones.

