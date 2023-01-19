Why 2023 Holds Big Promise for Multi-Die Systems

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Why 2023 Holds Big Promise for Multi-Die SystemsSynopsys Blog - Shekhar Kapoor, Sr. Director of Product Management, Synopsys EDA Group, and Michael Posner, Senior Product Line Group Director, Synopsys Solutions Group
Jan. 19, 2023
If it seems like everyone’s talking about multi-die systems, you’re not mistaken. The semiconductor industry isn’t only talking about them—multi-die systems are already in the market. With compute demands ballooning and Moore’s law waning, integrating multiple heterogeneous dies, or chiplets, into a system in the same package offers a way to meet aggressive power, performance, area (PPA), cost, and time-to-market requirements. Multi-die systems allow designers to accelerate scaling of system functionality at a cost-effective price, reduce risk, and rapidly create new product variants for flexible portfolio management.
But while the multi-die system train left the station a year or two ago, it has really only been chugging along. Until now. The coming year, 2023, looks to be an inflection point as multi-die systems start to make deeper inroads into the mainstream semiconductor world.
Why do we think 2023 is the year for the seismic shift to multi-die systems? The big change is that the broader ecosystem around these architectures is maturing, providing greater opportunities for cost-effectiveness as well as success. Investments in design and verification tools, IP, and manufacturing are converging to help overcome previous barriers, paving the way for adoption of multi-die systems to ramp up. Read on for more insights into what’s on tap for multi-die systems in the coming year.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- ARM vs RISC-V: A Game Theory perspective
- ARM vs RISC-V: Beginning of a new era
- Arm Flexible Access one year later: Accelerating innovation for more than 60 partners and counting
- The design of the NoC is key to the success of large, high-performance compute SoCs