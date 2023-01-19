Improving RISC-V Processor Quality with Verification Standards and Advanced Methodologies

At the RISC-V Summit in December, there were presentations halfway between a keynote and a technical session. known as RISC-V Spotlights. These were presented to the entire group of attendees but were not blessed with the keynote title. Maybe this is like the way that when a physician in Britain becomes a surgeon, they drop the title "Dr." and go back to "Mr.". A spotlight is even better than a keynote. One spotlight was by Simon Davidmann of Imperas titled Improving RISC-V Processor Quality with Verification Standards and Advanced Verification Methodologies.

Simon and I go back a long way, ever since he was the VP of Sales for Ambit in Europe in the era when I was VP of Engineering. One of our lead customers was Ericsson in Stockholm, and I remember jointly visiting the group there at least once. Ericsson was what I thought of as a dream customer, at least partially because everyone knows who they are. They were also a dream customer in another way: their design was too big for any other synthesis tool to handle, but our BuildGates product could just synthesize the entire design. When that happens to a customer, they pretty much would just say, "please take our money," and Ericsson did. But I digress.

