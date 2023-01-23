New Systems of Chips: From Smart to Smarter

Advanced robotics that can manufacture autonomous vehicles. Humanitarian mapping that addresses the impacts of environmental injustice, human rights violations, and global pandemics. Digital imagery for diabetic retinopathy screening. We’re already plenty smart, as these examples demonstrate, but how can we get even smarter… to further enhance our efficiency and quality of life?

Artificial intelligence (AI)-based technologies are evolving rapidly, pushing machine learning (ML) down into the tiniest of devices–with many of the advances unimaginable even a couple of decades ago. But progress doesn’t stand still; device makers, data center owners, and the raft of creators trying to make tomorrow happen are demanding leaps in computational performance. The question is: are today’s chips up to the job?

For the answer, one only needs to look at what’s happening inside the electronic design automation (EDA) industry. It’s a resounding “Yes!” Still, while engineering ingenuity is bringing to life an incredible array of transformational possibilities, EDA experts are working furiously in the background to overcome substantial technological challenges. In this blog post, I’ll outline what needs to be done for the semiconductor and system design industry to continue driving innovation over the next decade.

