Addressing Signal and Power Integrity for High-Speed Data Center Applications

With increasingly larger volumes of data and incessant demands for faster results, chips are being asked to do a lot more these days. Today’s advanced communication systems require that the high-speed data transfer between system components be of very high quality. This helps ensure that data centers responsible for storing and processing big data can generate reliable insights for real-world applications, whether these are over-the-air updates for automotive, natural language processing on the edge for voice-controlled virtual assistants, weather monitoring, or pandemic tracking.

What’s the key to ensuring high data transfer quality? Signal integrity (SI) and power integrity (PI). In this blog post, I’ll take a closer look at the needs of high-speed designs, the role of SI and PI, and three key requirements for an effective SI and PI solution.

Click here to read more ...



