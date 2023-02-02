Rambus DDR5 RCD Takes Performance to 6400 MT/s

We have said it before, and we will say it again, you can never have enough memory bandwidth. Nowhere is this statement truer than in the data center where advanced workloads for high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) continue to demand unprecedented levels of bandwidth, and then some more.

DDR5 memory is set to be a game changer in this respect, and as DDR5 scales to offer new levels of performance, Rambus continues to set the pace as a leader in cutting-edge DDR5 memory chip solutions.

Click here to read more ...



