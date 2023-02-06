Industry Expert Blogs
Chiplet Summit: Challenges of Chiplet-Based Designs
Paul McLellan
Feb. 06, 2023
I wrote the first post, The Chiplet Summit, from the recent Chiplet Summit in San Jose, If you have not seen that, you should probably read it first.
A leitmotiv of the conference was:
Moore's Law is dead. All we have left is packaging.
As I said in the final summary paragraph of my earlier post:
The situation today is that single-company multi-chiplet designs are shipping in volume, tentative steps are being made with some chiplets to build ecosystems of partners around them, and the dream of a chiplet store is sufficiently far off as to remain a dream for the time being.
Today, I want to look at the technical issues that will require solutions to be able to do chiplet-based designs with chiplets from multiple companies who did not pre-plan making those specific chiplets work together. The analogy is how you can buy chips from different manufacturers and put them together on a PCB and have a working system, even though the companies that designed the chips never planned that specific system.