Make the right choices for enhanced security on RISC-V

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Make the right choices for enhanced security on RISC-VCodasip Blog - David Marsden, Codasip
Feb. 10, 2023
Two things are certain to make their presence felt at Embedded World 2023: the growing presence of RISC-V and the importance of safety and security in any embedded system.
The breadth of RISC-V applications is expanding rapidly from IoT, mobile devices, to high performance computing, automotive and more. Its adoption, along with RISC-V International memberships, is also expanding from startups and research projects, to serious and commercial adoption by tier one technology brands. RISC-V has gone well beyond hype, and is quickly heading into mainstream applications.
Security is a tickbox in developing embedded and connected products. Yet many companies struggle to seriously address security – particularly with a scalable or a future-proof approach. Security is the ‘feature’ that too many companies fail to see the value in. That is in spite of the very fact that everyone knows they need it!
