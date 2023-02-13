A Confident ASIC Design Path through Co-Creation

Industry Expert Blogs
|
A Confident ASIC Design Path through Co-CreationCEVA's Experts blog - Mark Beal, Ceva
Feb. 13, 2023
The first blog in this series talked about the competitive benefits to differentiating OEM products in hardware as well as software, followed by a high-level view of our co-creation programs. In this blog I would like to talk a bit more about the way we at CEVA and Intrinsix approach collaboration with OEM and semiconductor, for a confident path to turnkey ASIC design or to wireless subsystem design. To illustrate, imagine the kind of SoC you might want to build for a wireless smart speaker or smart home entertainment system. Core to this system is an audio pipeline supporting voice processing for control commands and wireless connectivity through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, where the BT connection could be for remote control or audio streaming. We also include on-chip RF for Bluetooth and WiFi. An overall block diagram is shown below.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Semiconductor Industry 2.0
- Experts Talk: RISC-V CEO Calista Redmond and Maven Silicon CEO Sivakumar P R on RISC-V Open Era of Computing
- Decipher the Meaning of Silicon-as-a-Service
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- intoPIX TicoRAW improves RAW image workflows and camera designs