Semiconductor Growth from AI-Driven Design Productivity

Industry Expert Blogs
|
Semiconductor Growth from AI-Driven Design ProductivityCadence Blog - Steve Brown, Cadence
Feb. 13, 2023
There’s a lot of pessimism right now, from politics to economics, employment, health, and the threat of conflicts. This pessimism is reinforced by a constant stream of negative news reporting. If you listen to news shows long enough, you’ll feel sure that the bottom is about to fall out. But that would be an overreaction.
There are many very good things happening, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that the world will be much better in the near future. One of the biggest reasons is that we’re learning how to harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to work for us and elevate our lives. Allowing AI to take over mundane work will let us humans focus on more important endeavors.
Search Silicon IP
Related Blogs
- Intel Embraces the RISC-V Ecosystem: Implications as the Other Shoe Drops
- Why, How and What of Custom SoCs
- Experts Talk: RISC-V CEO Calista Redmond and Maven Silicon CEO Sivakumar P R on RISC-V Open Era of Computing
- Digitizing Data Using Optical Character Recognition (OCR)
- Moortec "Let's Talk PVT Monitoring" Series with CTO Oliver King