Semiconductor Growth from AI-Driven Design Productivity

There’s a lot of pessimism right now, from politics to economics, employment, health, and the threat of conflicts. This pessimism is reinforced by a constant stream of negative news reporting. If you listen to news shows long enough, you’ll feel sure that the bottom is about to fall out. But that would be an overreaction.

There are many very good things happening, and there are plenty of reasons to believe that the world will be much better in the near future. One of the biggest reasons is that we’re learning how to harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to work for us and elevate our lives. Allowing AI to take over mundane work will let us humans focus on more important endeavors.

Click here to read more ...



