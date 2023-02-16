3 Key Automotive Technology Advances to Watch

What we’ve been witnessing in the past few years—particularly with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers investing in software-defined vehicle development—means the automotive industry will grow tremendously both upward in the total number of vehicles as well as horizontally with different innovations in the space coming to fruition. The only way forward is for technology firms and automakers to work more closely than ever before.

As we predicted, software will remain an essential component to fuel automotive advancements this year. With a growing demand for smarter and more connected cars, software-defined vehicles offer agility and greater customization options to enhance the driving experience for consumers.

As more companies roll out their respective vehicles, the race to own the software-defined vehicle’s future is already in progress. We witnessed some of these trends at CES 2023, which showcased a significant focus on software-defined vehicles as well as vehicle electrification and autonomous vehicles. Read on to learn about these three trends and what companies should know if they want to succeed in the automotive technology race.

Click here to read more ...



