Data-Driven World Gets a Lift with First Two-Party PCIe v6.0 Linkup by Synopsys and Keysight

Our digital world is swimming in data, and the faster the data gets transferred from one point to another, the better performance you’ll see from an array of applications, like the metaverse, with its enriching interactions. Another example is big data analytics that deliver insights on hugely complex dilemmas, such as vaccine discovery, climate change, or financial forecasting.

Making these experiences and discoveries possible is the PCI Express (PCIe) 6.0 specification, which became available last year and doubles the data transfer rate of its predecessor to a blazingly fast 64 GT/s per pin. Faster data transfer means faster computations for applications like high-performance computing (HPC), AI inference engines, and cloud-based software, as well as for solid-state drives (SSDs) used in data centers.

We may not start to see hardware adopting the latest version of the popular I/O bus specification until later this year; however, Synopsys and Keysight have accomplished an important milestone that promises to spur PCIe v6.0 adoption: the industry’s first two-party 64 GT/s linkup. What this signifies is a clean and successful exchange between two ends of a link without any trips to recovery, which are typically caused by aberrations in signal quality. The next step in this journey is to transfer data, such as memory reads and writes, at the PCIe v6.0 data rate of 64GT/s.

