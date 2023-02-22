Accelerating Your Overall HW/SW Verification and Validation Productivity Using Dynamic Duo

With the increasing complexity of system-on-chip (SoC), the associated software stack is now integral to the system’s functionality. The software stack impacts the development cost and schedules for both the SoC provider and their customer. Software is a necessity today to sell silicon and manage the development schedule. Any delay in the software schedule delays the time to revenue. The impact of delayed software testing until the first silicon arrives back from the fab are enormous. It is essential to handle this rapidly increasing system design complexity and time-to-market pressures through pre-silicon hardware debugging, software validation, and co-verification while preserving functional congruency between emulation and prototyping.

Analog Devices (ADI) bridges the physical and digital world by transforming complex real-world signals into insights and actions, profoundly improving lives. This requires solutions that combine analog hardware, digital hardware, and software. ADI’s goal is to have “zero defects” in their shipped products.

