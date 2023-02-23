Ray tracing and Fragment Shading Rate (FSR) in IMG DXT: a match made in heaven

Ray tracing in graphics technology is now enjoying mainstream success across desktop and console platforms and at Imagination, we believe it is time to bring its benefits to mobile. As well as providing end users with more realistic visuals, it also simplifies the workflow for developers, saving them time by removing the need to spend large amounts of time manually placing lights in a scene – place a single light source into a scene and ray tracing handles lighting automatically and dynamically. It also provides instant feedback on how a scene will look, giving them more time back to refine their work.

Imagination’s most recent GPU, IMG DXT, boasts ray tracing hardware but also supports Fragment Shading Rate, a feature that is designed to enable developers to perform less shading work on particular render targets, thus freeing up GPU performance for other effects. Having this feature available can transform the ability of developers to deploy ray-traced graphics in their games.

DXT’s design means that device manufacturers can offer incredible ray tracing performance for flagship mobile devices. However, thanks to its scalable design, which can offer ray tracing in various sizes, DXT can also cater for mainstream devices that can be delivered at more affordable price points.

