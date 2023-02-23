Rambus IP Solution Supports New NIST Lightweight Cryptography Algorithm

Last week, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced the selection of a new family of cryptographic algorithms called ASCON, which have been developed for lightweight cryptography applications. Always ready to support our customers with the latest security standards, Rambus is pleased to announce the availability of the ASCON-IP-41 Crypto Engine IP core.

The ASCON cryptographic algorithms are designed to protect data created and transmitted by Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These devices require robust security, but their small size means that they have resource constraints. This is where lightweight cryptography comes in as it means that symmetric cryptography can be used to achieve the required level of security, all while ensuring the efficient use of a device’s resources. Check out our white paper for background information on Lightweight Cryptography, as well as a closer look at the ASCON algorithms.

Click here to read more ...



