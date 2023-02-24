A Primer on Multi-Die Systems

The mighty silicon chip is being asked to do more and more these days. It’s not surprising, given that our electronic devices are being infused with greater intelligence and connectivity. For many demanding applications—such as AI, hyperscale data centers, and autonomous vehicles—monolithic SoCs are no longer enough. This is driving demand for multi-die systems, in which multiple dies, or chiplets, are integrated into a single package.

Multi-die systems are massive and complex, to be sure, but they are also providing an answer to the slowing of Moore’s law, addressing the challenges of systemic complexity. Given all their interdependencies, these systems must be developed from concept to production holistically to achieve optimal power, performance, and area (PPA). While the steps to reach tapeout are similar to those for their monolithic counterparts, the process must be approached from a comprehensive system perspective.

How can you be sure your multi-die system will perform as intended? And do so efficiently? From design exploration through in-field monitoring, what are the key steps in between that you should consider from a system standpoint?

Click here to read more ...



