Ultra Wideband Radar To Drive Digital Key for Safety, Security and Beyond

Not to be confused with the technology behind Verizon’s 5G Ultrawideband mobile network, Ultra wideband (UWB) is a completely different technology. Ultra wideband radar is a radio-based technology that sends data as pulses in the time domain, within the 3.1 to 10.6 GHz frequency spectrum. While the technology’s primary purpose when originally introduced was for high bandwidth data communications, it is not used for that purpose much these days.

Currently, UWB technology is getting a lot of attention within the industry for its location discovery, directional accuracy and device ranging capability. It is already being used to track down the location of objects. The Apple AirTag and Galaxy Smart Tag+ are some common applications of the technology today. Other common applications are file sharing over Apple’s Airdrop and Samsung’s Nearby share. The directional accuracy and fine ranging capability opens up the technology for potential use in many more use cases. With a huge projected potential and opportunity for leveraging UWB technology, a couple of different consortiums are major driving forces for the mass adoption of this technology in the near future.

