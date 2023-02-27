Building Sustainable 5G Network Infrastructure at Scale

Arm Neoverse-based platforms are redefining what is possible in cloud to edge infrastructure by delivering market leading scalable efficiency and enabling our partners with the degrees-of-freedom to innovate.

Network operators across the world are facing various challenges when it comes to deploying 5G network infrastructure. While connectivity and data consumption are exponentially growing, the energy costs to support this infrastructure are also dramatically increasing. Just consider this:

There are more than 1 billion active 5G connections today and is projected to grow to 5 billion subscribers by 2028.

IEEE report suggests that a 5G base station is generally expected to consume roughly three times as much power as a 4G base station. And more 5G base stations are needed to cover the same area.

GSMA estimates that energy consumption constitutes between 20 – 40% of total network OPEX for service providers.

Operators must rethink equipment, services, and networks due to the demand for higher performance and economic and environmental challenges. The network must be intelligent, power efficient to reduce OpEx, and able to support new use cases and market demands. Energy efficiency is key for a sustainable rollout of the network infrastructure.

Click here to read more ...



