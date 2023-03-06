Understanding UCIe Design Verification Topologies

UCIe or Unified Chiplet Interconnect Express is the fastest growing chiplet interconnect standard that enables a future where a catalog of chiplets will be available to mix and match based on the chip designs in the sphere of AI, network computing, etc. It is a multi-layer, multi-protocol with well-defined die-to-die interfaces.

Its stack is broken down into three major layers, namely:

Protocol Layer

Die-to-Die Adapter Layer and

Physical Layer

Each of the above-mentioned layers has a wide array of capabilities, such as multi-protocol support (CXL, PCIe, and Streaming), varying interface widths and data rates, protocol multiplexing, and packaging options, to name a few. This gives options to design simple as well as the most sophisticated chiplets based on the end application. As an example, one version of Physical Layer Chiplet design could have Standard Packaging support and another version could support Advanced Packaging with increased link width.

Click here to read more ...



