Dynamic Vector Threading for High Efficiency in Fixed Wireless Access, vRAN & Massive MIMO Beamforming

Now that we’re getting comfortable with 5G, network operators are already planning for 5G-Advanced, release 18 of the 3GPP standard. The capabilities enabled by this new release – extended reality, centimeter level positioning and microsecond level timing outdoors and indoors – will create an explosion in compute demand in RAN infrastructure. Consider fixed wireless access for consumers and businesses. Beamforming through massive MIMO RRUs must manage heavy yet variable traffic, while UEs must support carrier aggregation. Both need more channel capacity. Solutions must be greener, high performance and low latency, more efficient in managing variable loads, and more cost effective to support wide scale deployment. Infrastructure equipment builders want all the power, performance, and unit cost advantages of DSP-based ASIC hardware, plus all these added capabilities, in a more efficient package.

