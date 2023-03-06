Reduce Integration Risks for High-Speed Applications with PCIe 5.0-Compliant Synopsys IP

PCI Express® (PCIe®) is the most widely adopted and extensible interconnect technology in history. As the leading supplier of IP solutions for PCIe, I am thrilled to announce that Synopsys IP solutions for PCIe 5.0, including digital controllers and PHYs, have officially passed PCI-SIG 5.0 Compliance Testing and are the first IP to be listed on the 5.0 Integrators List. This latest achievement enables early development of PCIe 5.0 system-on-chip (SoC) designs, ensuring designers can incorporate the latest high-speed interfaces with confidence that their products will pass compliance testing and reliably interoperate within the entire PCIe ecosystem.

As part of this achievement, Synopsys CXL 2.0 Controller IP is the first such controller to make the Integrator’s List for PCIe 5.0. The main advantage of using the CXL interface, which is based on PCIe 5.0 electrical specifications, is its cache coherency. While PCIe is ideal for applications with large data transfers, CXL is well suited for accelerators, co-processors, and other systems that share data from the same memory space.

