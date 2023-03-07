Secure software development for modern vehicles

Targeted software security practices can help overcome challenges in satisfying emerging cybersecurity standards in the automotive industry.

In the automotive industry today, software-defined vehicles (SDVs), electric vehicles (EVs), and connected and autonomous vehicles are becoming increasingly popular. As the development of vehicles with improved safety features, better operation, and enhanced user experience progresses, it is important to recognize that all of these advancements require more-advanced and complex software. And that increases the risk of vulnerabilities, which in turn increases the attack surface. Further, these vehicles contain valuable assets, making them more sought-after as targets.

Cybersecurity trends and standards

In recent years, the automotive industry has seen several new standards and regulations introduced, including ISO/SAE 21434 Cybersecurity engineering, Automotive SPICE for Cybersecurity, and UN-R155 Cybersecurity and Cybersecurity management system. As more organizations establish cybersecurity policies, processes, and activities for product development, there has been an increased maturity of cybersecurity in the industry.

