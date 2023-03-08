How to Get High-Performance Simulation with Predictable Capacity Uplift in the Cloud

Expect the Unexpected

A deeply embedded and complex bug is discovered and it’s going to require significant engineering rework. Coding rework starts, then the demand for simulation balloons, way beyond your current simulation capacity. Not enough compute, and insufficient licenses… Panic.

Or, maybe, imagine this: Today, your engineering stack offers enough compute and simulation licenses to cover predictable verification needs. Everyone is happy! The CEO and team have an off-site, and their new growth plans define a new product to add to the roadmap. Knock-on costs have been superficially explored, but the CFO is not planning on a major expense to expand on-prem compute capacity… Panic.

Both dilemmas could be real and many of you reading this will have come across variations of these themes. They all add up to the same thing: predicting capacity for compute, simulation, emulation, licenses, and FPGAs needs to be more like a science than an art.

This time we are going to focus on simulation, so the cloud is the obvious answer and would certainly help the engineering teams in these examples. However, saying “let’s move simulation to cloud” it is not the same as knowing how to do it. As Einstein said,

“Problems cannot be solved by thinking within the framework in which the problems were created.”

Synopsys Cloud Verification Instance, designed for simulation, is a new framework in which some of the old challenges can be managed in a more effective way, especially for smaller companies with engineering teams operating within very constrained resources and skill assets.

