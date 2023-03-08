Synopsys Introduces the Industry's First Verification IPs for Arm AMBA 5 AXI-J and APB-E

Arm recently announced the availability of the next iteration of the Arm® AMBA® 5 AXI and APB – AXI Issue J (AXI-J) and APB issue E (APB-E). These new specifications introduce several exciting features related to the latest Arm architecture and optimized transaction flows.

Synopsys, a close partner of Arm, offers a broad set AMBA protocol solutions for early modelling, design, implementation, verification, validation, and system bring-up. Synopsys leading verification solutions for Arm protocols cover a full range of AMBA5 specifications including next generation AMBA5 CHI-F, ACE5, ACE5-Lite, AXI5, AXI5-Lite, AHB5, APB5, and AXI5 Stream. Synopsys’ verification automation solutions also offer testbench generation with Synopsys VC AutoTestbench and performance verification of Arm based SoCs with Synopsys VC AutoPerformance.

“Synopsys offers comprehensive protocol verification solutions for all existing and next-generation AMBA specifications, including AMBA 5 AXI-J and APB-E,” said Vikas Gautam, vice president of R&D for the Synopsys Systems Design Group. “Our verification solutions leverage Synopsys leading IPs to drive best-in-class verification credibility, and our offerings for simulation, emulation and prototyping platforms ensure that our customers get end-to-end IP to SoC level verification closure. By working closely with Arm to deliver and deploy first-in-industry customer-proven solutions, we enable the market makers to adopt the latest specifications rapidly.”

This blog will explain the key features of the recent AMBA AXI-J and APB-E release.

Click here to read more ...



