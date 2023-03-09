Why we've levelled up on RISC-V

There’s no question that disruption is coming to the CPU industry. RISC-V is here to provide an open-source alternative to proprietary CPU instruction set architectures, providing the industry with a wider choice of chip designs with greater potential design flexibility. It’s not all hype either. Established players are putting their support behind the ISA, helping to drive greater momentum to the ecosystem. For example, Google has announced that it will now support RISC-V as a Tier 1 platform for its Android operating system.

Imagination announced its entry into the RISC-V space in December 2021 with Catapult, a RISC-V CPU product line designed from the ground up for next-generation compute needs. The first fruits of this appeared in June 2022 when we announced at Embedded World the availability of IMG RTXM-2200 CPU, a scalable, real-time, 32-bit embedded design for markets such as storage/SSD controllers, security enclave, network processors and SoC helper cores.

However, we aren’t seeking to merely take advantage of the RISC-V space–we wish to not only grow but to drive that ecosystem to make it successful for all. To that end, we are excited to upgrade to Premier Membership level on the RISC-V International and join the Board of Directors as well as the Technical Steering Committee. What that means is that we’re not just going to take advantage of the RISC-V ecosystem, but to contribute our knowledge and experience, to grow the space for everybody.

