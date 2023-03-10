Rambus Expands Industry-Leading Security IP Portfolio with Arm CryptoCell and CryptoIsland IP

For over three decades, Rambus has been providing industry-leading Secure Silicon IP solutions to protect Data-at-Rest, Data-in-Use, and Data-in-Motion. Today, Rambus is excited to announce it will be offering the Arm® CryptoCell™ and CryptoIsland™ security IP portfolio. Going forward, semiconductor design teams will now be able to license this IP directly from Rambus.

The Rambus FIPS 140-certified RT-1xx series provide secure services and secure management to low-cost IoT clients, servers and gateways, while the Rambus DPA-resistant RT-2xx series secures micro controllers. Rambus’ FIPS 140-certified RT-6xx System Security Manager series targets secure designs for AI Edge, AI Data Center, Automotive grade eHSMs, and government, aerospace, and defense segments. The expansion of the Rambus Data-at-Rest product line with the Arm CryptoCell and CryptoIsland IP offers more choices to our customers building secure SoCs using certified Root of Trust designs.

The CryptoCell CC-312, CC-712 and CC-713 are lightweight cores without a processor or controller and offer Key Management and Crypto Services to Arm TrustZone™-enabled Arm Cortex™-M and Cortex-A powered SoC designs. TrustZone is Arm technology offering Normal and Secure World environments on a single CPU. The CryptoCell cores will be available alongside the RT-1xx Root of Trust cores for sensor, device, gateway and server applications in the IoT market.

The CryptoIsland CI-300 is a security enclave that can used in isolation to the host processor. With its secure programmability, the CryptoIsland core will be offered alongside the Rambus RT-6xx Root of Trust series. The most common examples are Smart Cards, Mobile Application processors and 5G Modems.

