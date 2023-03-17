How AI Will Change Chip Design

Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way into every industry (including the chip design world), and for good reason. AI enables faster processes, improves decision-making, reduces human error, assists with mundane and repetitive tasks, and more. With growing design complexity and shrinking market windows, new approaches in chip design are needed to meet the demand for silicon that can power next-generation data centers, medical tech devices, the latest smartphone models, as well as tackle global issues such as climate change and energy efficiency.

However, given the complexity of the design process, utilization and adoption of AI technologies in the semiconductor industry, specifically in the EDA tools market, was slow in the early days. That’s when Synopsys saw an opportunity to leverage AI and unleash its potential to design chips. The realization led to the Synopsys DSO.ai™ solution, the industry’s first AI-driven reinforcement learning chip design technology with proven ability to enable significant productivity and performance gains, along with cloud scalability.

We are just scratching the surface with chip design with AI as there is unlimited potential to expand its use to the entire EDA design flow from architecture to manufacturing. The industry faces challenges such as unprecedented development timeframes, engineering resource constraints, and the growing cost and risk in manufacturing processes – all of which can be improved with the help of AI.

Continue reading to learn more about the benefits and future of AI in chip design as well as Synopsys’ role in this innovative new era.

