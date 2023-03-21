Imagination at GDC 2023: Quaternions, multi-core, ray tracing and more

The Game Developer Conference is the go-to event for the gaming industry, where the developer community comes together to discover, learn and talk about what’s new and exciting in the gaming world: and Imagination is delighted to be there at booth S744.

First up we have two speaking events. Our senior research engineer Hamish Todd will be speaking on Tuesday 21st March on “Math in Game Development Summit: A Visual Guide to Quaternions and Dual Quaternions.” In case you didn’t know, a dual quaternion is a mathematical concept that is used to represent rigid body transformations in 3D space and are used in computer graphics to represent the position and orientation of objects in 3D space. They are not, as I initially thought, an alien race from Star Trek. Hamish is giving the talk at both 13:20 and again at 14:40, so you have more chances to fit it around your schedule or listen to it twice.

