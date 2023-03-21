Embedded World 2023: it's time to architect all ambitions with custom compute

As soon as we arrived in Nuremberg, we could feel the city was buzzing and ready for a great Embedded World 2023 conference. It was hard to avoid exhibitors, speakers, and visitors at breakfast in the hotel or at dinner in restaurants – not to mention the waves in the metro! It was my first time at the conference, and I found the number of attendees and the quality of discussions very satisfying – an impression that was confirmed by everyone I had a chance to talk to.

Is the momentum for RISC-V continuously growing? Yes. Is the idea of design freedom getting more and more attention? Yes. Is customization the only way forward? That’s what we believe in at Codasip, and it was great to see how well this message resonated within our audience at the conference.

